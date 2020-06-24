Oregon’s COVID-19 Infection Rate Increases
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s COVID-19 infection rate is on the rise.
The Oregon Health Authority reports during the week of June 15-21, 3.7 percent of those tested for the virus had a positive result.
That’s up from 3.1 percent the week before.
The OHA also reports a 40 percent increase in the number of positive tests during the same time frame.
The good news, however, is that evidence suggests average severity of the illness is lower than earlier in the pandemic.
Less than 1 percent of visits to Oregon’s emergency rooms is for symptoms of the virus.