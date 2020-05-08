Oregon’s COVID-19 Death Toll Continues to Increase
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll continues to increase.
With 3 more reported deaths Friday, the total number now stands at 124.
Additionally, the state says there are 75 new positive tests and 5 more presumptive cases.
That means 3,032 Oregonians have now tested positive for the virus, while 69,625 people have tested negative.
159 people remain hospitalized. 42 of those people are in intensive care and 18 of those people are using a ventilator.