Oregon’s COVID-19 County Risk Levels Updated
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown’s office has updated the state’s COVID-19 risk levels for all Oregon counties. Effective this Friday through April 8th, 28 counties will be at lower or moderate risk, 6 in high risk and 2 in extreme risk.
“This week we continue to see the majority of counties at Lower and Moderate Risk, and I want to thank Oregonians once again for making smart choices throughout this pandemic,” said Governor Brown.
The Lower Risk counties are: Baker, Crook, Gilliam, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lake, Lane, Morrow, Sherman, Wallowa, Wasco, Wheeler and Yamhill.
The Moderate Risk counties are: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Grant, Klamath, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Union and Washington.
The High Risk counties are: Benton, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Marion and Umatilla.
The Extreme Risk counties are: Coos and Curry
“As we work to open up vaccine eligibility to all Oregonians by May 1, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel get a little brighter. But, we still have more work to do to reach the level of community-wide protection we need. I encourage all Oregonians to keep wearing your masks, maintain physical distance, stay home when sick, and get your vaccine when it’s available to you,” added Governor Brown.
Recently, a two-week caution period was announced. Counties that reduced their COVID-19 spread enough to move down in risk level in the previous period, but see their numbers go back up the next, will be given two weeks to bring case rates back down. This will allow counties to re-focus efforts and give businesses additional certainty.
The next risk level reassignment will be announced on April 6th effective April 9th.