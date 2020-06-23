Oregon’s COVID-19 Count Increases By 192, New Outbreak Reported
PORTLAND, Ore. – 192 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19…or are presumed to have it.
That brings the state’s total tally to 7,274 people.
The most new cases today are from Multnomah County with 44, followed by Washington County at 42.
19 new cases are from Umatilla County, where the state is reporting an outbreak at Lamb Weston – a potato company.
203,438 people have tested negative for the virus.
Meanwhile, with no new deaths to report Tuesday, the state’s death count remains at 192.
However, KXL has learned a 68-year-old Lincoln County man who recently died from the virus did have underlying medical conditions.
184 people confirmed with the virus…or suspected to have it…are hospitalized, 28 of those people are on a ventilator.
2,604 people are considered fully recovered.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (2), Klamath (7), Lane (1), Malheur (2), Marion (17), Morrow (3), Multnomah (44), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (19), Wasco (4), and Washington (42).