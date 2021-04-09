Oregon’s COVID-19 Count For Friday: 560 New Cases, 1 More Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 560 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (51), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane (47), Lincoln (9), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Polk (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (83) and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,440th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on March 25 and died on April 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
158 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today.
39 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,108,731 doses of Pfizer, 993,824 doses of Moderna and 67,071 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 859,912 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,374,408 people who have had at least one dose.