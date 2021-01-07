Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 764 Additional Cases, 8 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 764 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths. More than 61,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 120,223. Two counties reported more than 100 new cases; Marion County (134) followed by Multnomah County (114). There were 79 new cases in Clackamas County.
The statewide death toll is now at 1,558. The latest victims were between the ages of 53 and 95-years-old and the deaths occurred between January 1st and yesterday. All of them had underlying conditions.
480 people are hospitalized with the virus in Oregon; 14 fewer than yesterday. There are 120 patients in intensive care unit beds.
For the week of December 28th to January 3rd, there was a 17% increase in cases following three straight weeks of declines. There were 13 fewer deaths from the previous week. Hospitalizations were up 6%. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests increased to 7.5%. People ages 20 to 49 account for 54% of cases with 77% of deaths occurring in those 70 and older.