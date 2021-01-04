      Weather Alert

Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 731 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Jan 4, 2021 @ 3:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 731 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 118,456 cases and 1,506 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (45), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Jackson (40), Jefferson (6), Josephine (16), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Marion (79), Morrow (4), Multnomah (95), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (141) Yamhill (22).

The deaths occurred between December 18th and January 3rd and were people between 47 and 92.

477 Oregonians are hospitalized by COVID-19 today.

That’s 6 fewer than Sunday.

102 of those patients are in intensive care.

That’s 7 fewer than yesterday.

As of Monday, 51,275 Oregonians have received the first dose of a vaccine.

