Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 48 New Deaths, 1,562 Additional Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported late Wednesday 48 new deaths from COVID-19 and 1,562 additional confirmed and presumed cases.
1,262 Oregonians have now lost their lives from the virus. The deaths occurred between late May and Tuesday. The youngest patient was 30 years-old and the oldest was 98.
The death certificates on 12 people listed COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or significant condition contributing to death.
The total number of cases in Oregon is now 97,622. The most new cases are in Multnomah County with 455 followed by Marion County (183), Clackamas County (166), Washington County (148), and Lane (105).
Ten more people are hospitalized today than yesterday.