Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 373 New Cases, 6 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports Friday 373 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 18,492 cases and 322 deaths.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (22), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (17), Lincoln (6), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (44), Morrow (20), Multnomah (77), Polk (6), Sherman (1), Umatilla (40), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (45), and Yamhill (18).
385,701 people have tested negative.
The deaths occurred between July 28th and July 30th and were people between 55 and 90 years of age.
Two of the people lived in Multnomah County.
5 of the 6 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
208 people are currently fighting the virus in the hospital, while 3,872 people are considered recovered.