Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 307 New Cases, 5 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are 307 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon Friday and five more reported deaths.
That brings the state’s total tally to 13,802 cases and 254 deaths from the virus.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (9), Marion (39), Morrow (6), Multnomah (88), Polk (3), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (37) and Yamhill (2).
310,393 people have now tested negative for the virus.
Two of the deaths are people from the Portland area, including a 35-year-old woman from Multnomah County.
Four of the 5 people who died had underlying medical conditions.
242 people suspected to have the virus are hospitalized, while 34 people are now on a ventilator.
3,225 people are considered recovered.