Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 30 More Deaths, 1,110 New Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second straight day, the Oregon Health Authority reports at least 30 new COVID-19 deaths. There are 1,243 new cases.
1,110 Oregonians have died from the virus. Among the new deaths, 11 were in Multnomah County, 5 each in Clackamas and Lane County, and 3 in Washington County. The ages of the victims were between 39 and 97-years-old. The deaths happened between November 1st and December 8th.
The most new cases were also in Multnomah County with 208, followed by Marion County (192), Washington County (163), Clackamas County (109), and Lane County (85). The new cases push the state’s total number to 88,287.
27 more people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon than yesterday for a total of 580. There are 132 patients in intensive care.
Oregon’s COVID trends are at record highs for the seventh straight week. There were more than 10,000 cases reported from November 30th to this past Sunday; a 14% increase from the week before. The number of people hospitalized with the virus is up 24% with an average of 70 people admitted daily. The percentage of positive to negative tests is about 8%. The Oregon Health Authority says people between 20 and 49 years-old account for 55% of the cases with 76% of the deaths occurring in people 70 and older.