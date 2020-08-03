Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 272 New Cases, 2 New deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports 272 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday and 2 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 19,366 cases and 328 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Jackson (9), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Morrow (1), Multnomah (49), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (64), Wasco (9), Washington (19), and Yamhill (27).
397,765 people have tested negative.
One of the deaths was a 50-year-old man in Mulntomah County.
It’s not clear yet if he had underlying conditions.
The other death was a 71-year-old Marion County man.
He had underlying conditions.
215 people are in the hospital fighting the virus, while 27 people are on a ventilator.
3,960 are considered recovered.