Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 1,331 New Cases, 12 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 1,331 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths from the virus.
The state now has 85,788 cases and 1,045 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (19), Clackamas (134), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (8), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (44), Josephine (21), Lane (78), Lincoln (17), Linn (50), Malheur (11), Marion (165), Multnomah (330), Polk (24), Umatilla (15), Union (7), Wasco (16), Washington (225), Yamhill (35).
The deaths occurred between November 25th and December 6th and were people between 37 and 93 years of age.
7 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
565 Oregonians are hospitalized by COVID-19 today.
That’s 19 more than Sunday.
120 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s 7 more than yesterday.