Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 13 More Deaths, 1,586 New Cases

Dec 10, 2020 @ 4:19pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — 13 additional deaths and 1,586 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority.  The death toll now stands at 1,123 and the total number of cases at 89,838.

The deaths occurred in people between the ages of 64 and 97 from late November to December 9th.  Most of them had underlying health conditions.

The majority of the new cases were in Multnomah County with 400 followed by Washington County (247), Marion County (153), Lane County (117), and  Clackamas County (101).

There are 576 patients hospitalized in the state with the virus and 127 under intensive care.

