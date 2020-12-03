Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 1,151 New Cases, 21 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths from the virus.
The state now has 79,263 cases and 973 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (10), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (9), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (7), Deschutes (42), Douglas (17), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (21), Lake (2), Lane (80), Lincoln (9), Linn (42), Malheur (13), Marion (113), Morrow (4), Multnomah (292), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (6), Wasco (11), Washington (245), and Yamhill (21).
The deaths occurred between November 17th and December 2nd and were people between 51 and 98 years of age.
10 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
559 Oregonians are hospitalized today with COVID-19.
That’s 10 more than Wednesday.
109 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s 4 more than yesterday.