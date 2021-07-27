Oregon’s COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket As Delta Variant Increases Tenfold

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 1,032 new COVID-19 cases.
That’s the largest number since April.
“Today’s reported sharp rise in confirmed and presumptive cases and in hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” says Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer.
And he says the increase is tied to the Delta variant:
“The highly contagious Delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon. OHA continues to encourage all Oregonians who are eligible to make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are also reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess opportunities for alignment in Oregon based on the increased cases and hospitalizations we are facing here in Oregon.”
The OHA also reports 5 new virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (13), Columbia (13), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (35), Douglas (63), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (107), Jefferson (19), Josephine (19), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (92), Lincoln (13), Linn (27), Malheur (9), Marion (112), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (24), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (112), Union (19), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (98) and Yamhill (30).
Oregon’s 2,839th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,840th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,841st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,842nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 24 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,843rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 25 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
As of today, 2,474,186 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,300,081 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
259 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus. That’s 52 more than yesterday.
77 patients are in the ICU.
That’s 19 more than yesterday.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/sStwvwtR8B
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 27, 2021
