Oregon’s COVID-19 Case County Continues To Rapidly Increase
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s COVID-19 count continues to increase at a rapid rate.
The State Friday announcing 142 new confirmed positive tests and presumed cases.
That brings Oregon’s total number to 5,377.
36 of those confirmed and presumed cases come from Multnomah County, while 21 come from Washington County.
Also reported Friday is 2 new deaths.
A 96-year-old Washington County man did not have underlying medical conditions, while a 68-year-old Multnomah County man did.
Oregon now has 173 deaths from the virus.
133 people remain hospitalized, while 15 people are on a ventilator.
Almost 2400 people are considered fully recovered.