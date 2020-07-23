      Weather Alert

Oregon’s COVID-19 Case Count: 331 New Infections, 2 More Deaths

Jul 23, 2020 @ 1:28pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 331 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.

That brings the state’s total tally to 15,713 cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (13), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (39), Morrow (4), Multnomah (77), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (39), Wasco (6), Washington (33), and Yamhill (4).

342,778 people have tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority reports two more COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

That brings the state’s death toll to 273.

One person lived in Umatilla County, while the other in Marion County.

Both had underlying conditions.

225 people are hospitalized by the virus, while 28 people are on a ventilator.

Over 3,400 people are considered recovered.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast