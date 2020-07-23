Oregon’s COVID-19 Case Count: 331 New Infections, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – 331 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.
That brings the state’s total tally to 15,713 cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (13), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (39), Morrow (4), Multnomah (77), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (39), Wasco (6), Washington (33), and Yamhill (4).
342,778 people have tested negative for the virus.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority reports two more COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
That brings the state’s death toll to 273.
One person lived in Umatilla County, while the other in Marion County.
Both had underlying conditions.
225 people are hospitalized by the virus, while 28 people are on a ventilator.
Over 3,400 people are considered recovered.