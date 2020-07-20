Oregon’s COVID-19 Case Count: 277 New Cases, 2 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – 277 more Oregonians now have COVID-19, or are presumed to have it, and 2 more have died.
That brings the state’s total tallies to 14,847 cases and 262 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (85), Polk (1), Umatilla (41), Washington (38), Yamhill (6)
325,197 people have tested negative for the virus.
Both of the people who died lived in Marion County and both had underlying medical conditions.
233 people remain hospitalized Monday by the virus, while 34 people are on a ventilator.
3,338 people are considered recovered.