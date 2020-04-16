Oregon’s Coronavirus Death Toll Up To 64
PORTLAND, Ore. – Six new reported deaths from COVID-19 reported in Oregon Thursday.
That brings the state’s total number to 64.
Four of the people who died lived in Multnomah County, the other two in Marion and Benson counties.
There are also 73 new positive tests Thursday.
That puts Oregon’s total number at 1,736.
33,202 people have tested negative.
The most positive tests come from Multnomah County, with 448. Washington County is second with 376.
414 people have been hospitalized.
43 patients are currently on ventilators.
Oregon has 768 ventilators still available for use.