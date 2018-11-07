Oregon’s Congressional Candidates All Win
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 6, 2018 @ 11:26 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s five congressional representatives have all been re-elected.

Democrats Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader won Tuesday night.

The state’s long GOP House member, Greg Walden in eastern Oregon’s 2nd District, also prevailed. Walden’s Democratic opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, had staged a long-shot bid to unseat Walden in the high desert, forests and mountains of the 70,000-square-mile (180,000- square-kilometer) district – the second-biggest in America among states with multiple districts.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jaime Herrera Beutler Heads Back To Washington D.C. 2018 Oregon Midterm Election Roundup Kate Beats Knute Brown Last Campaign Swing At PSU Live KXL Election Coverage Starts at 7pm Police Searching For Missing 12 Year Old Vancouver Girl
Comments