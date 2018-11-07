Oregon’s Congressional Candidates All Win

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s five congressional representatives have all been re-elected.

Democrats Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader won Tuesday night.

The state’s long GOP House member, Greg Walden in eastern Oregon’s 2nd District, also prevailed. Walden’s Democratic opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, had staged a long-shot bid to unseat Walden in the high desert, forests and mountains of the 70,000-square-mile (180,000- square-kilometer) district – the second-biggest in America among states with multiple districts.