Oregon’s Commercial Dungeness Crab Season To Open December 1st

Nov 19, 2021 @ 2:46pm

NEWPORT, Ore. – For the first time since 2014, Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab fishery will open as scheduled on December 1st.

Crab boats will be allowed to set their gear on November 28th.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says testing finds the crab high in meat and low in acid.

The fishery opened on December 16th last year.

Over 12 million pounds of crab was caught.

That’s an over $60 million dollar value.

