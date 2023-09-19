KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon’s Attorney General Says She Won’t Seek Reelection

September 19, 2023 4:19PM PDT
FILE – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland, Ore., July 13, 2016. Rosenblum, the first woman elected to the position, announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, that she will not seek re-election after three terms. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat and the first woman to serve in the post, announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection after serving for three terms.

Rosenblum, 72, said she would step aside to allow “new leadership, new energy, and new initiatives” to come to the Oregon Department of Justice that she has headed since 2012.

“I deeply appreciate the faith Oregonians have placed in me these past eleven years,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “At the same time, a job like this belongs to the people of Oregon — not to any one individual.”

During her tenure, Rosenblum repeatedly signed onto lawsuits against then President Donald Trump’s administration over federal policies impacting voting, abortion and immigration.

A former federal prosecutor and state trial and appellate judge, Rosenblum was first elected to a four-year term as Oregon’s 17th Attorney General in 2012.

