OREGON’S 5th DISTRICT: It’s time for a sensible Representative

The Northwest has plenty of ineffectual Democrats in Congress, that includes Kurt Schrader in Oregon’s 5th district. Take a listen below, you’ll meet one young lady who isn’t more concerned with virtue signaling and political theatre than the spike in violent crime. As the former Mayor of Happy Valley, Lori Chavez-DeRemer will make things happen.
For more information about her campaign: https://www.lorichavezderemer.com
