Oregonians Weigh Universal Health Care

Oregonians are getting a chance to weigh in on a universal health care system.
It’s the plan that a state task has been working on for two years, at the director of the state legislature. Its goal is creating a universal health care system that is equitable, high quality, and available for everyone statewide.
No co pays. No deductibles. Coverage for every Oregonian. Dr. Bruce Goldberg chairs the state task force on universal health care: and laid out the plan for paying for it, the first listening session, focusing on Oregon’s coastal counties. “There would be a payroll tax based on wages. Employers would no longer need to provide health benefits.”
He says it will cost about a billion dollars a year less, than what the state and its residents as a whole, pay for health care now.
Those listening were supportive but skeptical about who will actually pay the most. “It’s not fair that someone pays 5, 6, $700 a month for health insurance, and someone else pays nothing.”
The task force is hosting more listening sessions this month, to hear from people in counties throughout Oregon. Its final report is due to state lawmakers in September.