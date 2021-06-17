      Weather Alert

Oregonians Less Worried About Crime Than National Average

Jun 17, 2021 @ 8:15am

What is the top crime concern for people in the Northwest? The results of a new survey show, it wasn’t shootings, or vandalism, or protesters clashing with police. Safewise.com’s survey found: “The number one thing that people are worrying about in Oregon is package thefts, which was also the top crime concern across the entire nation.”

That’s right: porch pirates were the top crime concern. The researchers questioned thousands of people across the country over three years, for their 2021 State of Safety survey.

“We learned that Oregon is a pretty easy-going state, they’re not very concerned at all on a daily basis about crime or safety,” said the group’s Rebecca Edwards.

She says Oregonians are significantly less concerned about crime.  “Almost ten points below the national average as far as level of concern goes.”

So who is more worried about crime? Researchers found this striking finding: “Washington is interesting, Washington is definitely a little more concerned about what’s going on than Oregon. We’ve got almost half of the people in Washington are worried about the crime and safety on a daily basis.”

In both states and across the country: the top crime worry was the same.  “Package theft was the number one concern.”

The State of Safety is a nationwide survey that dives into America’s top safety concerns. Over the past three years, it’s surveyed more than 15,000 Americans, and at least 300 from every state, to find out about their perceptions and attitudes about safety and crime.

 

Popular Posts
Suspect Released After Fight Turns Deadly In North Portland
LISTEN: Newberg mother calls for changes after the death of her 27 year old son
Oregon Inching Closer To 70 Percent Vaccination Threshold, Clackamas County To Move to Lower Risk Soon
Washington State High School Punished For Racist Behavior At Basketball Game
Murder Under Investigation At Salem Motel
Connect With Us Listen To Us On