      Weather Alert

Oregonians Helping Californians

Jan 8, 2021 @ 4:18pm

Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley California, it’s about 85 miles east of L.A.  It is a 212-bed hospital with about 285 patients – half of whom are covid-19 positive.

Ryan Hutchinson is the director of diagnostic imaging at Providence Medical Center in Medford. He has been at St. Mary’s all week helping out.

He has been doing a variety of tasks. COVID-19 patient transport, PPE distribution, supply intake and organization – wherever he is needed.

He will head back to Medford after tomorrow where Ryan has a history of helping in tough situations…he also served as incident commander for the hospital’s COVID-19 and wildfire incident command center.

TAGS
California Covid-19 medical Oregon
Popular Posts
Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Rapper Dr. Dre Hospitalized With Brain Aneurysm
VIDEO: Salem WinCo Customers Not Wearing Face Coverings Not Allowed to Check-out
Woman Killed In New Years Day House Fire In Seaside
Hospital Outbreak In Vancouver