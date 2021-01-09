Oregonians Helping Californians
Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley California, it’s about 85 miles east of L.A. It is a 212-bed hospital with about 285 patients – half of whom are covid-19 positive.
Ryan Hutchinson is the director of diagnostic imaging at Providence Medical Center in Medford. He has been at St. Mary’s all week helping out.
He has been doing a variety of tasks. COVID-19 patient transport, PPE distribution, supply intake and organization – wherever he is needed.
He will head back to Medford after tomorrow where Ryan has a history of helping in tough situations…he also served as incident commander for the hospital’s COVID-19 and wildfire incident command center.