Oregonians Can Now Self-Schedule Vaccine Appointment At Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregonians can now self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Oregon Convention Center.
All4Oregon says that process replaces the old one of signing up for a vaccine and then waiting for an invitation.
All Oregonians 16 and older are eligible to make an appointment.
Here’s more from All4Oregon:
The COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center is now offering vaccination appointments through the All4Oregon website.
This is a change from the prior process, which required people to sign up through the OHA’s Get Vaccinated Oregon tool then wait for an invitation. We hope the ability to self-schedule will make it even easier for Oregonians who haven’t yet been vaccinated to make an appointment. Getting as many Oregonians as possible vaccinated is critical as our state faces this new surge in cases.
Oregonians age 16 and older can use the website at their convenience to schedule an appointment. This week, more than 15,000 appointments will be available.
The COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center — run by Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU and Providence – will continue to vaccinate Oregonians as long as there is community need. As of April 30, All4Oregon has administered more than 425,000 vaccines.