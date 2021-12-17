Oregon Zoo Welcomes Second Endangered Black Rhino

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo is now home to a second endangered black rhino.
9-year-old Jozi comes to Portland from the Milwaukee County Zoo.
“Jozi’s been settling in well behind the scenes and enjoying some rhinoceros spa time,” said Michelle Schireman, senior keeper in the zoo’s Africa area. “She likes facials and loves warm showers.”
She’ll join King in the zoo’s new Rhino Ridge exhibit.
Caregivers hope the two will hit it off and eventually add to the critically endangered species.
“These two represent a species that’s among the most endangered on the planet,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s rhino area. “Poaching and the illegal wildlife trade have wiped out 96% of the world’s black rhino population. In South Africa alone, we’re losing almost a rhino a day. Hopefully, we can help inspire a new chapter in the conservation of this incredible species.”