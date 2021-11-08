Oregon Zoo Welcomes New Polar Bear

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo has a new polar bear.
Amelia Gray comes from the Maryland Zoo.
The 5-year-old is actually the half sister of Nora, the polar bear already living in Portland.
“Even though they’re siblings just a year apart in age, Nora and Amelia Gray have never met so it won’t be a family reunion,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo polar bear area. “Polar bears have a pretty solitary nature, but we do hope these two will form a positive relationship.”
Amelia Gray is here! The 5-year-old polar bear is making herself at home in Polar Passage. pic.twitter.com/1i5BrUr6qa
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) November 8, 2021
Amelia Gray is here! The 5-year-old polar bear is making herself at home in Polar Passage. pic.twitter.com/1i5BrUr6qa
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) November 8, 2021