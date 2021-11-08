      Weather Alert

Oregon Zoo Welcomes New Polar Bear

Nov 8, 2021 @ 1:29pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo has a new polar bear.

Amelia Gray comes from the Maryland Zoo.

The 5-year-old is actually the half sister of Nora, the polar bear already living in Portland.

“Even though they’re siblings just a year apart in age, Nora and Amelia Gray have never met so it won’t be a family reunion,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo polar bear area. “Polar bears have a pretty solitary nature, but we do hope these two will form a positive relationship.”

