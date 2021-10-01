      Weather Alert

Oregon Zoo Welcomes King The Rhino

Oct 1, 2021 @ 12:33pm
Black rhino King at Rhino Ridge at the Oregon Zoo. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michelle Schireman

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo has a made a 3,000 pound addition.

8-year-old “King” the Rhino comes to the zoo’s new Rhino Ridge from Chicago’s Brookfied Zoo.

King belongs to the eastern subspecies of black rhinoceros, which is critically endangered.

“We’ve gone from half a million to a few thousand rhinos left in the blink of an eye,” noted U.K. naturalist Steve Backshall. “While those left in the wild are ludicrously precious, the rhinos that are in zoos (which were bred there, born there and cannot ever be released into the wild) are of disproportionate importance to their kind.”

A female rhino is expected to join King in Portland later this fall.

 

 

TAGS
KING Oregon Rhino zoo
Popular Posts
Britney Spears Freed From Father’s Conservatorship
Sketch Released Of Victim In SE Portland Fatal Hit & Run
Oregon dog's 12-inch ears earn Guinness World Record
Governor Lays Out COVID-19 Booster Plans As Oregon Hits Pandemic Peak
School Bus Driver Stabbed To Death In Front Of Students Identified
Connect With Us Listen To Us On