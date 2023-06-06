Oregon Zoo To Celebrate World Oceans Day On June 8

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo will be hosting a celebration for World Oceans Day, presented by Banfield Pet Hospital, on Thursday, June 8. The event aims to raise awareness about the marvels of the marine world and the importance of safeguarding our planet’s crucial ocean ecosystems.

Kelly Gomez, in charge of the zoo’s marine life area, emphasized the significance of healthy ocean habitats for both animals and humans. The zoo hopes to inspire guests to take action and unite for the well-being of wildlife.

The day’s schedule includes various keeper chats and activities:

11 a.m. – River otter feeding

11:30 a.m. – California condor keeper talk

1 p.m. – Polar bear activity

2 p.m. – Penguin feeding

2:30 p.m. – Harbor seal activity

5:30 p.m. – Sea otter activity

As a part of Metro, the Oregon Zoo contributes to making the greater Portland area an exceptional place to live. The zoo is dedicated to conservation efforts and is actively involved in the preservation of endangered species such as California condors, northwestern pond turtles, Oregon silverspot butterflies, and northern leopard frogs.