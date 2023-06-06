KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Zoo To Celebrate World Oceans Day On June 8

June 6, 2023 2:01PM PDT
Share
Oregon Zoo To Celebrate World Oceans Day On June 8
Sea otter Uni Sushi swimming in Steller Cove. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo will be hosting a celebration for World Oceans Day, presented by Banfield Pet Hospital, on Thursday, June 8. The event aims to raise awareness about the marvels of the marine world and the importance of safeguarding our planet’s crucial ocean ecosystems.

Kelly Gomez, in charge of the zoo’s marine life area, emphasized the significance of healthy ocean habitats for both animals and humans. The zoo hopes to inspire guests to take action and unite for the well-being of wildlife.

The day’s schedule includes various keeper chats and activities:

  • 11 a.m. – River otter feeding
  • 11:30 a.m. – California condor keeper talk
  • 1 p.m. – Polar bear activity
  • 2 p.m. – Penguin feeding
  • 2:30 p.m. – Harbor seal activity
  • 5:30 p.m. – Sea otter activity

As a part of Metro, the Oregon Zoo contributes to making the greater Portland area an exceptional place to live. The zoo is dedicated to conservation efforts and is actively involved in the preservation of endangered species such as California condors, northwestern pond turtles, Oregon silverspot butterflies, and northern leopard frogs.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 6.79% This Week, Highest Level Since November
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Netflix To Charge An Additional $8 Per Month For Viewers Living Outside US Subscribers' Households
4

Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.
5

Lawyers For Former President Trump Meet With Justice Department Officials