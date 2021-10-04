Oregon Zoo Names New Director

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo has named its next director.
Heidi Rahn has been interim director since August 1st.
Before that, she worked at the zoo as the bond program director.
“I’m honored to be working with such a dedicated, passionate group of staff, volunteers and zoo supporters,” Rahn said. “Like most places, the Oregon Zoo has weathered some tough times these past couple of years, but the resilience and innovation I’ve seen here have been inspiring.”
She replaces Don Moore, who retired last year.
“Heidi is an ideal fit for Oregon Zoo director,” said Marissa Madrigal, Metro’s chief operating officer. “Her previous experience at the zoo, her passion for conservation, and her expertise in sustainable operations are just what we need as we rebuild from the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”