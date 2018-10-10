Oregon Zoo Euthanizes Aging Leopard

Portland, Or. – A rare Amur leopard has been put to sleep at the Oregon Zoo. It says Borris was euthanized on Tuesday due to declining health. The 19 year old was one of the oldest in the world.

Amy Cutting, who is in charge of the zoo’s Amur cat area says “with only around 300 Amur leopards left on the entire planet, each passing is keenly felt. She says “this one is especially tough. We know that ultimately the pain of losing Borris will pale beside the joy of having had him in our lives. But this one is going to take a while. He was one-of-a-kind.”

Amur leopards are at extreme risk of extinction, with only around 100 believed to remain in the wild. With so few animals available to breed, genetic variation is dangerously low. Accredited zoos are participating in coordinated breeding programs to help preserve these critically endangered cats, and a plan has been approved to reintroduce zoo-bred Amur leopards in a portion of their native habitat.