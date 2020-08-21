      Weather Alert

Oregon Young Republicans Raise Money For PPB

Aug 21, 2020 @ 9:46am

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Young Republicans of Oregon have started a Gofundme page for Portland police.  Chairman Stephen Lloyd says,” We’d like to raise $15,000 to purchase eye protection for officers going to nightly demonstrations in Portland.  Many of them are getting hit with blue or green lasers that can cause significant eye damage.”  If you go to the Young Republicans of Oregon Facebook page then click on  Fund the police  to the right.

Lloyd and several volunteers have been attending an number of Back The Blue PDX events.  It was at one of those events where he learned a police officer was worried about losing his eyesight to a laser and he might never be able to see the new baby he and his wife are expecting.  Those words indicated something needed to be done. As of this writing $3,000 has been donated.

 

 

