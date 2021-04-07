Oregon Won’t Use COVID-19 Exposure Notification App
(Portland, OR) — The Oregon Health Authority says it won’t be using a cell phone app to notify people if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, like neighboring Washington state is doing. OHA and the governor’s office say it would take county health resources to maintain the app, and they want to use those resources on vaccinations and other efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Around 20 states have decided against using the Exposure Notification app.