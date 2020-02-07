Oregon Woman Has Coronavirus
Japan – A Forest Grove woman is one of 41 people confirmed to have coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan. Rebecca Frasure will now have to go to the hospital in Japan to be treated. She and her husband are on board the Diamond Princess with about 3,700 other passengers. Frasure tells News Partner KGW she’s doing fine. She has a little bit of a cough and a slight fever. She also talked with CNN. Frasure says she’ll have to be in the hospital for at least three days. Her husband will have to stay on the ship. Passengers have been told they may have to be quarantined there for up to 14-days.