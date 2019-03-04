Oregon Woman Arrested in North Carolina After Allegedly Vandalizing Cemetery
By Grant McHill
|
Mar 4, 2019 @ 1:00 PM

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a woman who they say vandalized a cemetery.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Dawn Renee Phillips of Pendleton, Oregon, is charged with 61 counts of desecrating grave sites and is jailed on a $125,000 bond. Lt. James Hyde said Phillips, who had a Kentucky driver’s license, appeared before a judge Monday, but it’s not known if she has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office says surveillance cameras showed a woman walking around a church and fellowship hall last Saturday. While she was the only person seen in the video, deputies can’t rule out another person being involved.

Hyde said investigators got a break in the case when a woman taking pictures at a rest area got a photo of the suspect’s car.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

OSU Study Could Be Gamechanger in Fighting Wildfires Feds Say Taxpayers on Hook for Common Sicknesses at Hanford Big Liability Payouts Continue to Plague Oregon Trial Today For Former ‘Rachel Dolezal’ Deadly Fire In Keizer 3 Weeks Without Electricity??
Comments