Oregon Will Provide An Additional $170 Million In Food Benefits

Salem, Ore. — Starting in late March 2023, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will be providing an additional $170 million in food benefits to 434,000 children through the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program. Eligible children will receive a P-EBT card in the mail containing $391 in food benefits from late March to the end of May 2023.

This temporary COVID-19 response program aims to provide additional food support for children whose access to food provided through school programs may have been impacted by the pandemic. To be eligible for P-EBT food benefits, children must have been eligible for free or reduced-price National School Lunch Program meals during the 2021-2022 school year or attended a Community Eligibility Provision school. Children under the age of six who were enrolled in SNAP during the summer of 2022 months are also eligible.

Individual letters and cards will be sent to households with multiple eligible children, with notifications starting at the end of March and P-EBT cards arriving in April. Families with specific questions about eligibility or their child’s P-EBT card can contact the P-EBT Call Center at (844) ORE-PEBT or (844) 673-7328.

It is important to note that P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered and families are encouraged to continue to participate in meal programs in their schools and communities. P-EBT benefits are also issued in addition to regular SNAP benefits and are not considered in a public charge test.

For more information about the P-EBT program, visit pebt.oregon.gov. Families in need of food resources can find local food pantries, government programs, and community resources through various sources including needfood.oregon.gov, foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org, the Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon, and local Community Action Agencies.

ODHS also administers the federal SNAP program, which provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including older adults and people with disabilities. Those in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance, and Medicaid through ODHS.