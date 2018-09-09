Oregon Wildfire Updates 9/9/2018

THE KLONDIKE FIRE 9 MILES WEST OF SELMA HAS BURNED NEARLY 130,000 ACRES NOW AND IS 51% CONTAINED. THERE ARE 93 RESIDENCES THREATENED…IT’S BEEN BURNING SINCE JULY 15TH…NEARLY 2 MONTHS NOW.

TAYLOR CREEK FIRE IS NOT AT NEARLY 53,000 ACRES AND ITS AT 95% CONTAINMENT. OVER 1,300 HOMES ARE STILL IN THREAT…..HAS BEEN BURNING SINCE JULY 15TH ALSO….

THE TERWILLIGER FIRE IS NOW 39% CONTAINED AND HAS BURNED NEARLY 11,000 ACRES….50 RESIDENCES ARE THREATENED AND IT’S BEEN BURNING SINCE AUGUST 19TH.

WATSON CREEK FIRE IS STILL GOING SINCE AUGUST 15TH AND HAS REACHED 96% CONTAINMENT AND HAS BURNED ALMOST 59,000 ACRES.

MILES FIRE HAS BURNED 49,350 ACRES AND IS 65% CONTAINED

THE HUGO ROAD FIRE WAS LAST UPDATED AS 86% CONTAINED. THAT FIRE WAS HELD TO 199 ACRES

More From Oregon.gov

Cu​rrent fire information

Current wildfire information can be found on our Wildfire Blog​, the ODF Fire Statistics Database, the ODF Fire Season Weekly Briefing Map, or the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center Active Large Fires map.

During fire season, we post statewide reference/briefing maps showing active large fires ODF is tracking in the state of Oregon and the locations of year-to-date lightning- and human-caused fires (statistical fires where ODF is the primary protection agency).

​​ODF Statewide Fire Map 9/4/2018​

NWCC Active Large Fires Map

Historical fire inf​ormation

ODF keeps statistics on wildfires that occur in its protection jurisdiction, 16 million acres of private and public forestland. These range from annual tallies of the number of fires and the acres burned, to the various causes of fires, fuel types, and other information.

Query the ODF Fire Statistics Database