Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right
November 15, 2022 5:15PM PST
(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right.
Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right.
The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care.”
Opponents of the measure have said the amendment could trigger legal and political challenges.
