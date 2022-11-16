KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right

November 15, 2022 5:15PM PST
(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right.

Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right.

The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care.”

Opponents of the measure have said the amendment could trigger legal and political challenges.

