Oregon Using Facebook to Remind Inactive Voters to Register

SALEM, OR — Today, Secretary of State Dennis Richardson began a first of its kind pilot program, utilizing Facebook to reach Oregon voters listed as inactive and notify them that they need to update their registration to receive a ballot this November.

“Recent digital advances have created voter outreach opportunities never previously imagined,” said Secretary Richardson. “Facebook’s robust capabilities will allow us to communicate directly with inactive Oregon voters and encourage them to update their registration information to receive a ballot in November.

“We want to extend every opportunity for Oregonians who are eligible to vote to be able to vote.”

The video outreach features Secretary Richardson talking directly to Oregon voters who have been listed as inactive, notifying them of their inactive status and encouraging them to update their registration to receive a ballot in the mail. The announcement will run exclusively to residents on the Elections Division’s inactive voter list. Outreach began today and will run until the voter registration deadline on October 16, 2018.