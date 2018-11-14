Oregon Urges SCOTUS To Uphold Kip Kinkel Sentence

Washington, DC – Oregon is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the 112-year sentence given to Kip Kinkel, the man who killed his parents before fatally shooting two students and wounding two dozen others at a high school in Oregon 20 years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Kinkel filed a petition in early August to the nation’s highest court for a review of his sentence out of Springfield, Oregon. Kinkel’s attorneys have argued their client never got the chance to demonstrate that he’s not “permanently incorrigible” before the state imposed the sentence.

KXL’s Rebecca Marshall contributed to this story.