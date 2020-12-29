Oregon Updates COVID County Risk Levels
SALEM, Ore — Governor Kate Brown updated the state’s list of county risk levels due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
24 Oregon counties will be at Extreme Risk for COVID-19 starting Friday through January 14th. This includes the tri-county area of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties.
Five counties moved from Extreme Risk to High Risk. That means indoor services in Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln, and Morrow counties can resume with restrictions.
Seven counties are defined at Lower Risk: Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Sherman, Wallowa and Wheeler.
There are no counties in the Moderate Risk category.