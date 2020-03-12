Oregon Universities Cancel Classes And Activities
Portland, Ore. — The University of Oregon and Oregon State University announce changes in classes and gatherings in response to the coronavirus.
There are not two known cases of COVID-19 in Lane county and the University of Oregon is making the following changes to combat the spread of the virus:
- Effective Sunday, March 15, the UO will cancel nonessential events and gatherings of more than 50 people.
- No final exams will be offered in-person for winter term. For the first three weeks of the spring term – which starts March 30 – the UO will deliver all classes remotely.
- All nonessential university travel, both domestic and international, is suspended indefinitely.
- The UO campus remains open and operating under a normal schedule, including business functions, office hours and other support operations.
- Residence halls will stay open over spring break and beyond, and limited dining will be available during spring break.
- The UO continues to work in close coordination with the Oregon Health Authority and our companion institutions and agencies.
Oregon State University also making changes:
Effective March 14, 2020:
- Campuses and OSU facilities and operations statewide will remain open.
- Winter term finals week exams and activities will be delivered remotely where possible. Where remote teaching, coursework and testing is not possible, maximum social distancing measures will be utilized.
- University academic and remote meeting tools, including Canvas and Zoom, will be used to minimize in-person meetings.
- All non-essential OSU-sponsored travel will be suspended.
- All OSU employees will be encouraged to work remotely where work responsibilities and duties allow.
- All OSU students, faculty and staff are encouraged to avoid personal travel over spring break. Students should instead consider remaining at our campuses in Corvallis and Bend.
- We are taking these immediate steps while OSU employees and students prepare to take expanded public health measures at the start of spring term.
Effective March 30, 2020:
- All of the above actions are maintained.
- All spring term courses, labs and exams will be delivered remotely, where possible. Where remote teaching, coursework and testing is not possible, maximum social distancing measures will be utilized.
- Until at least April 30, no non-essential OSU-sponsored events of more than 50 attendees will be permitted. All events with fewer than 50 attendees will be held with maximum social distancing.
The status of these measures will be evaluated every two weeks.