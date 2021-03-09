      Weather Alert

Oregon Unemployment Edges Down To 6.2%

Mar 9, 2021 @ 2:14pm
Courtesy: MGN

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — January unemployment edged down slightly in Oregon to 6.2% but remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to numbers released by the state on Tuesday.

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped by close to four-tenths of a percentage point in each of the last three months of 2020, following more rapid declines during the prior five months.

The peak unemployment in the state was 13.2% in April 2020.

Non-farm payroll employment rose by 8,300 jobs in January, following a loss of 27,500 in December, with retail trade, leisure and hospitality and private educational services leading the gains — although employment in all industries remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

The only industry to add jobs in Oregon in the past 12 months was transportation, warehousing and utilities, which added 4,100 jobs, or 5.6%.

