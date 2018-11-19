Oregon Treasury Pushes Gun Safety Reforms

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon has joined a coalition of states intent on changing how they invest money in the firearms industry to push gun safety reforms.

The Statesman Journal reports the move by the Oregon State Treasury – which manages the multi-billion-dollar Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund – reflects an increased level of scrutiny for gun-related manufacturers not just from the halls of Congress, but from low-profile corners of state government that seek to influence how the industry does business.

The coalition’s investing principles support universal background checks, safer technology for firearms and training for gun retail employees.

The principles aren’t a set of rules that forbid any investment in the industry. Instead, they are a broader framework for investors doing business with companies.

Oregon joins California, Connecticut, Florida, Maine and Maryland in the coalition. In their entirety, member states manage more than $4.8 trillion, much of it for government retirees.