Oregon Tops 5,000 Presumed and Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. – A COVID-19 benchmark in Oregon Wednesday.
Over 5,000 people have now either tested positive for the virus…or are presumed to have it.
The state today announcing 72 more positive tests and presumed cases.
On top of 5,060 positive tests and presumed cases, 151,698 Oregonians have tested negative for the virus.
Some good news Wednesday: No new deaths are reported in the state.
So that number stands at 169 people.
136 people remain hospitalized, while 18 people are on a ventilator.
Over 2300 people are considered fully recovered.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (6), Lane (1), Lincoln (4), Marion (5), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (4), Washington (6).