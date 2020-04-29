Oregon Tops 100 COVID-19 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has now surpassed 100 reported deaths from COVID-19.
With two more reported Wednesday, the state’s official number is 101.
The state also reporting 61 more positive tests, bringing the total number to 2,446.
Over 52,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
Of the positive tests, 569 people have spent time in the hospital, with 227 people still in a hospital bed.
54 percent of the positive tests are women, while 17 percent are healthcare workers.