Oregon To Receive $689 Million For Broadband Infrastructure

Salem, Ore – Governor Tina Kotek has announced that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will allocate $688.9 million to Oregon to improve access to affordable, high-speed, reliable internet in unserved and underserved communities across the state.

The funding will be used to develop and deploy the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, as outlined in President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. Details of the Biden Administration’s announcement can be found here.

Governor Kotek emphasized the importance of quality internet access in 2023 for local economies. The significant investment in Oregon’s broadband infrastructure aims to bridge the digital divide in rural, unserved, and underserved communities. The funding will enable Oregonians to access telehealth, business opportunities, education, and more.

Governor Kotek expressed gratitude to the Biden Administration, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and Congress for their investment. She also thanked Secretary Gina Raimondo, Senator Ron Wyden, and Oregon’s Broadband Office for their advocacy in ensuring that Oregon receives its fair share of resources by advocating for accurate broadband needs mapping.

Sophorn Cheang, Director of Business Oregon, highlighted the significance of high-speed internet in daily lives but noted that many communities in the state lack reliable and affordable access. Cheang expressed gratitude to the Biden-Harris Administration for the nearly $690 million investment, which will increase access to quality, affordable, high-speed internet for unserved and underserved communities in Oregon.

The Broadband Office, currently in the planning and development phase of the BEAD and Digital Equity (DE) programming, is seeking community input. Business Oregon’s Broadband Office is preparing a five-year action plan and initial proposal to determine the utilization of this funding. Community input through surveys and meetings will be crucial in informing the plan and gathering information about specific barriers, needs, and opportunities related to high-speed internet access.